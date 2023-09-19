Tuesday, September 19, 2023
FIA Cyber Crime arrests fraudster

September 19, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime wing arrested a fraudster on Monday who was defrauding innocent people in the name of a lottery. According to the details, the accused presented himself as an employee of a private news channel and called innocent people, offering them the chance to win a money-spinning lottery. Sadly, one individual fell victim to this scam and lost Rs. 4,98,000 in the process. Subsequently, the fraudster disappeared, prompting the cybercrime wing to take action.
The accused was apprehended in Shekhupura, and four mobile phones were recovered from his possession. Following the registration of an FIR, he was detained for further interrogation. This arrest serves as a significant step in combating online fraud and protecting the public from such scams.

