UNITED NATIONS - Caretaker Minister for For­eign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday arrived at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations. The foreign minister is part of Pakistan’s delegation headed by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar attend­ing the 78th Session of the Unit­ed Nations General Assembly. Upon arrival at the Mission, he was received by Deputy Perma­nent Representative Moham­mad Amir Khan.