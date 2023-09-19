General elections: HEC to provide 2000 laptops to ECP

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will provide 2000 new laptops to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the upcoming general elections.

According to sources, the ECP has signed an agreement with HEC to purchase 2,000 new laptops. The new laptops would be given to returning officers (ROs) for the upcoming general election process.

The HEC will purchase internal standard laptops, say sources.

Registered voters cross 126.9mn

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a report, stating that the number of registered voters in the country had exceeded 126 million.

The ECP released the number of total registered voters till September 19, 2023, according to which, the total number of voters across Pakistan has exceeded 126.9 million.

Young voters enjoy decisive role in upcoming Pakistan elections

According to the data, there are a total of 55.7 million young voters

The report stated the ratio of male and female voters in Pakistan stood at 54.02 percent and 45.98 percent respectively.

The electoral watchdog also released the percentage of voters in terms of age, according to which, the highest number of voters remained within the age group of 26 to 35 years.

The age-wise statistics show that over 57m of the total eligible voters are between 18 and 35 years, 27.7m or 22pc are between 36 and 45 years, 18.1m or 14pc are between 46 and 55 years, 11.8m or nine per cent are between 56 and 65 years and over 12m or 10pc are over the age of 65.

Province wise breakdown

The total number of registered voters in Islamabad was over one million while Punjab topped with 70.23 million voters.

The number of registered voters in Balochistan is over 5.27 million of which 2.96 million are male and 2.31 million are female.

The number of registered voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is over 20.19 million of which 11.79 million are male while 9.82 million are female.

Similarly, the number of registered voters in Sindh is 26.52 million.

During the previous 2018 general elections when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power, the number of registered voters was 106 million.