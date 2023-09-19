Govt departments owe Rs15.323b to LESCO

LAHORE - Keeping in view the huge outstanding dues amounting to Rs15.323 billion [Rs15,323,307,899] of the government departments, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has widened the scope of recovery from the government departments. A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Monday that the company had started recovery from private sector’s chronic defaulters of various categories in all its circles over the last six days. And now the company has also issued a list of defaulting government institutions, he added. The CEO tasked the LESCO’s relevant officers to ensure recovery from public sector departments in accordance with the given list and also take all necessary steps in this regard, he added. According to the list, issued by LESCO, he mentioned, the WASA Lahore (Water and Sanitation Authority) is the defaulter of Rs7,679,880,169; Town Municipal Authority Rs3,639,877,581; Punjab Irrigation and Power Department Rs596,053,127; Pakistan Railways Rs532,982,792; Lahore Ring Road Authority Rs500,229,120; City District Government of Lahore Rs495,962,968; Punjab Health Department Rs424,446,903, Punjab Police Department Rs439,487,631; District Government of Kasur Rs349,929,974; LDA (Lahore Development Authority) Rs324,243,293; Services Hospital Lahore Rs168,739,636; and University of the Punjab Rs167,474,005.