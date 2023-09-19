Govt departments owe Rs15.323b to LESCO

LAHORE - Keeping in view the huge outstand­ing dues amounting to Rs15.323 billion [Rs15,323,307,899] of the government departments, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has wid­ened the scope of recovery from the gov­ernment departments. A LESCO spokes­man told the media here on Monday that the company had started recovery from private sector’s chronic defaulters of vari­ous categories in all its circles over the last six days. And now the company has also issued a list of defaulting government in­stitutions, he added. The CEO tasked the LESCO’s relevant officers to ensure re­covery from public sector departments in accordance with the given list and also take all necessary steps in this regard, he added. According to the list, issued by LESCO, he mentioned, the WASA La­hore (Water and Sanitation Authority) is the defaulter of Rs7,679,880,169; Town Municipal Authority Rs3,639,877,581; Punjab Irrigation and Power Depart­ment Rs596,053,127; Pakistan Rail­ways Rs532,982,792; Lahore Ring Road Authority Rs500,229,120; City District Government of Lahore Rs495,962,968; Punjab Health Depart­ment Rs424,446,903, Punjab Police De­partment Rs439,487,631; District Gov­ernment of Kasur Rs349,929,974; LDA (Lahore Development Authority) Rs324,243,293; Services Hospital Lahore Rs168,739,636; and University of the Punjab Rs167,474,005.