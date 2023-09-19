ICC to release World Cup 2023's official anthem tomorrow

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will release the official anthem of upcoming World Cup 2023 tomorrow (September 19).

The anthem titled 'Dil Jashn Bole' has been composed by Pritam while it features Bollywood star Ranbir Singh. It will be released at 11:30am Pakistan Standard Time and 12pm IST on Wednesday.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to begin from October 5 with the opening game to be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the mega cricket event, fans are eagerly waiting for the music video of the official theme song of the tournament.