Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ICC to release World Cup 2023's official anthem tomorrow

ICC to release World Cup 2023's official anthem tomorrow
Web Desk
9:29 PM | September 19, 2023
Sports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will release the official anthem of upcoming World Cup 2023 tomorrow (September 19).

The anthem titled 'Dil Jashn Bole' has been composed by Pritam while it features Bollywood star Ranbir Singh. It will be released at 11:30am Pakistan Standard Time and 12pm IST on Wednesday.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to begin from October 5 with the opening game to be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the mega cricket event, fans are eagerly waiting for the music video of the official theme song of the tournament.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1695097383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023