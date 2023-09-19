Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Indus Motor Company bags Environmental Excellence Award

Indus Motor Company bags Environmental Excellence Award
PR
September 19, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Indus Motor Company (IMC) received the Environment Excellence Award at the 20th Annual Environment Excellence Awards.
Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi, Consul General of the UAE in Karachi, presented the award to IMC’s Muhammad Arshad at a ceremony here. The awards were hosted by the National Forum of Environment & Health (NFEH). IMC won the award for the 13th consecutive year for its continued commitment to environmental sustainability and positive community impact.
Ali Asghar Jamali, IMC’s Chief Executive, said: “We are proud of our 20-year association with the NFEH and it is truly gratifying to be recognized and appreciated by it for our efforts towards environmental conservation, which has become a pressing need, now more than ever. “We are consistent in our efforts in managing our carbon footprint and as Toyota, we are committed to steering the country towards carbon neutrality, and have invested US$100 Million to manufacture the first hybrid electric vehicle with the highest ever localized content which will make an entry into the market next year”.
It is pertinent to mention here that under the umbrella of Toyota’s “Environmental Challenge 2050 IMC is steadfast in its commitment to environmental sustainability. Through initiatives such as water conservation, recycling, and the installation of Pakistan’s largest solar plant in the automobile industry, IMC generates up to 15% of the company’s energy consumption through solar power and aims to go beyond.

Imrarat Group chairman speaks at Cityscape Global’s public-private forum in Riyadh

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023