Indus Motor Company bags Environmental Excellence Award

KARACHI-Indus Motor Company (IMC) received the Environment Excellence Award at the 20th Annual Environment Excellence Awards.

Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi, Consul General of the UAE in Karachi, presented the award to IMC’s Muhammad Arshad at a ceremony here. The awards were hosted by the National Forum of Environment & Health (NFEH). IMC won the award for the 13th consecutive year for its continued commitment to environmental sustainability and positive community impact.

Ali Asghar Jamali, IMC’s Chief Executive, said: “We are proud of our 20-year association with the NFEH and it is truly gratifying to be recognized and appreciated by it for our efforts towards environmental conservation, which has become a pressing need, now more than ever. “We are consistent in our efforts in managing our carbon footprint and as Toyota, we are committed to steering the country towards carbon neutrality, and have invested US$100 Million to manufacture the first hybrid electric vehicle with the highest ever localized content which will make an entry into the market next year”.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the umbrella of Toyota’s “Environmental Challenge 2050 IMC is steadfast in its commitment to environmental sustainability. Through initiatives such as water conservation, recycling, and the installation of Pakistan’s largest solar plant in the automobile industry, IMC generates up to 15% of the company’s energy consumption through solar power and aims to go beyond.