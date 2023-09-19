Kabul govt cracks down on TTP; 70 militants held

ISLAMABAD - After Pakistan’s pres­sure to take action against TTP militants involved in the attack on Pakistani border posts in Chitral, Afghan Tali­ban authorities have or­dered operation against TTP hideouts in Kunar.

As many as 70 mili­tants affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pa­kistan (TTP), among them 15 who sustained injuries in exchange of fire, have been arrest­ed during the ongoing operation. Last week Pakistan’s charge d’af­faires had met Acting Afghan Foreign Min­ister Amir Khan Mut­taqi and conveyed Paki­stan’s concerns on the Afghan government’s hesitance to take action against TTP militants and told in categorical terms that the Torkhum border would be closed indefinitely if the Kabul government showed cold shoulder to Paki­stan on this subject.

The Afghan Taliban FM had assured that the Afghan territory would not be utilized against Pakistan.

Among the arrested militants were those TTP militants involved in the terrorist attack on Pakistani military posts. The Afghan au­thorities were now sending arrested TTP militants to notorious Pul Charkhi jail.

TTP senior com­manders expressed strong disagreement on this action with the Af­ghan authorities, and said they were not taken into confidence on the pos­sible operation. It is worth noting here that the Afghan Taliban had consistent­ly denied the presence of TTP on Afghan soil, but the truth has now surfaced. In the aftermath of the recent developments, tensions between IEA and TTP have escalated significantly.