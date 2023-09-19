Kabul govt cracks down on TTP; 70 militants held

ISLAMABAD - After Pakistan’s pressure to take action against TTP militants involved in the attack on Pakistani border posts in Chitral, Afghan Taliban authorities have ordered operation against TTP hideouts in Kunar.
As many as 70 militants affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), among them 15 who sustained injuries in exchange of fire, have been arrested during the ongoing operation. Last week Pakistan’s charge d’affaires had met Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and conveyed Pakistan’s concerns on the Afghan government’s hesitance to take action against TTP militants and told in categorical terms that the Torkhum border would be closed indefinitely if the Kabul government showed cold shoulder to Pakistan on this subject.
The Afghan Taliban FM had assured that the Afghan territory would not be utilized against Pakistan.
Among the arrested militants were those TTP militants involved in the terrorist attack on Pakistani military posts. The Afghan authorities were now sending arrested TTP militants to notorious Pul Charkhi jail.
TTP senior commanders expressed strong disagreement on this action with the Afghan authorities, and said they were not taken into confidence on the possible operation. It is worth noting here that the Afghan Taliban had consistently denied the presence of TTP on Afghan soil, but the truth has now surfaced. In the aftermath of the recent developments, tensions between IEA and TTP have escalated significantly.