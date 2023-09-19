Kenyan HC stresses joint research programme in farm sector

FAISALABAD - Kenyan High Commissioner (HC) Madam Mary Nyambura Kamau said on Monday that joint research programme was imperative for tangible solution to agriculture sector.
Addressing a meeting at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here, she said that Kenya and Pakistan were enjoying cordial relations. Bilateral ties of both countries should be further strengthened in agriculture and education sectors as it was need of the hour to meet future challenges.
She said that scientists of the UAF and Kenyan universities were conducting excellent research. However, joint research programme should be launched for finding out tangible solution to problems being faced by the agriculture sector of both counties. In this connection, student exchange programs could also be strengthened besides offering attractive scholarships in both countries, she added.
UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said the university had introduced new varieties of cotton, wheat, soybean and other crops with high production and resistance to climate change. He said that 100 exhibition sites on farmer fields were established, while the next year, it would rise to 1,000 to promote cultivation of soybeans.
Chairman Department of Entomology Prof Dr. Jalal Arif said that tangible research work on prevention of pink bollworm, whitefly, fruit-fly, locust, fall armyworm, termites and other insects were being carried out in the Department of Entomology, UAF.
Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof. Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan, Chairman Energy System Engineering Dr. Muhammad Anjum Munir and Chairman Plant Breeding and Genetics Dr. Muhammad Azeem Iqbal also spoke.
WASA TO LAUNCH RECOVERY DRIVE SOON
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would launch a vigorous recovery campaign against its chronic defaulters very soon.
A spokesman for WASA said here on Monday that the Agency was providing the best facilities of water supply and sewerage but some consumers were not paying their bills and other dues. He said WASA had 38 disposal stations in Faisalabad and their annual expenditure was Rs.140 million per annum to provide the best sewerage facilities to dwellers of Faisalabad.
He said that WASA had 350,000 consumers in Faisalabad but 200,000 consumers were regularly paying their water bills whereas remaining 150,000 consumers were in the habit of adopting delaying tactics in the payment of bills.