Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kohat police arrest five accused

APP
September 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KOHAT   -   Police have ar­rested five accused in Kohat during a search operation con­ducted against anti-social ele­ments on Monday. The Kohat Po­lice spokesperson said that under the supervision of SHO Fazal Mu­hammad, intelligence-based op­erations were carried out in the Jarma area of Kohat in an effort to maintain peace and combat an­ti-social activities.

During the operations, five indi­viduals engaged in anti-social ac­tivities were arrested, and 443 grams of ice and one Kalashnikov were recovered from the posses­sion of the detained persons.

Following due process, all sus­pects were remanded to the Jarma Police Station for investigation.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1695097383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023