Kohat police arrest five accused

KOHAT - Police have ar­rested five accused in Kohat during a search operation con­ducted against anti-social ele­ments on Monday. The Kohat Po­lice spokesperson said that under the supervision of SHO Fazal Mu­hammad, intelligence-based op­erations were carried out in the Jarma area of Kohat in an effort to maintain peace and combat an­ti-social activities.

During the operations, five indi­viduals engaged in anti-social ac­tivities were arrested, and 443 grams of ice and one Kalashnikov were recovered from the posses­sion of the detained persons.

Following due process, all sus­pects were remanded to the Jarma Police Station for investigation.