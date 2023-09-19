Kohat police arrest five accused

KOHAT - Police have arrested five accused in Kohat during a search operation conducted against anti-social elements on Monday. The Kohat Police spokesperson said that under the supervision of SHO Fazal Muhammad, intelligence-based operations were carried out in the Jarma area of Kohat in an effort to maintain peace and combat anti-social activities.
During the operations, five individuals engaged in anti-social activities were arrested, and 443 grams of ice and one Kalashnikov were recovered from the possession of the detained persons.
Following due process, all suspects were remanded to the Jarma Police Station for investigation.