LESCO gets Rs 4.99m from 279 defaulters on 6th day of recovery campaign

Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  On the sixth day of its recovery campaign, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered a total of Rs 4.99 million from 279 dead defaulters in its various circles of operation on Monday. According to LE­SCO spokesman here, the company’s Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun re­covered outstanding dues of Rs 1.17 mil­lion from 40 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 570,000 from 31 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LE­SCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt Saj­jad Qureshi recovered Rs 370,000 million from 15 defaulters in Central Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 720,000 from 32 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 160,000 from 41 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 810,000 from 69 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.19 million from 51 default­ers in Kasur Circle. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them. It is to mention that Lahore Division’s Commissioner has assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsi­dars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also desig­nated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. Top 100 defaulters in each circle owed total outstanding dues of Rs Rs 4.545 billion to LESCO, he added.

