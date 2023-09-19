LHC moved seeking release of Sh Rashid, others

Rawalpindi-A writ petition was filed with the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Monday to recover former Federal Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, his nephew, and two servants from alleged police custody. Sheikh Aamir Shafique filed the writ petition before the LHC Rawalpindi Bench through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razziq, seeking an order for the police to produce his uncle, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, his brother, and two servants, as they were allegedly arrested on Sunday night from Bahria Town Phase-III.

He pleaded with the court that his uncle, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, his brother, Sheikh Shakir Shaqfique, and Sheikh Imran, a staff member of the former Interior Minister, and driver Sajid were allegedly picked up by SSP Operation, SHOs Civil Line, Waris Khan, New Town, Westridge, and people in civilian clothes from Bahria Town Phase 3 House number 61. He added that the police had not provided any information about their whereabouts and requested the court to issue orders for their production in court.

On the other hand, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Former MNA, stated that more than 24 hours have passed since former Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was not presented in any local court, and no information has been provided about his elder brother, Sheikh Shakir, staff member Sheikh Imran, and driver Sajjad. He mentioned that his brother filed a petition in the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, which has been scheduled for Tuesday. He emphasized that if there were any cases against former Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, he should be produced in court immediately.