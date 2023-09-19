LUMHS management terms news against harassment of female student as baseless

HYDERABAD-Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) management termed the news appearing in social media regarding harassment of female students by three professors of this university as fabricated and baseless and said that the purpose of these allegations was to spoil the image of the institute. In a statement issued here on Monday, the management said that it is for the information of the public in general and social/ electronic/ print media in particular that no such incident has been reported to the management of LUMHS. The said news is baseless and an attempt to defame the respectable faculty members and the administration of LUMHS, Jamshoro. The management of the university reserves the right to initiate legal action against those who are trying to spoil the reputation of this prestigious institution.