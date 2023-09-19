Major Crackdown against Wheat, Sugar Smuggling

LAHORE - The Food Department and district police Rawalpindi Division on Monday thwarted 796 attempts to smuggle wheat from Punjab to KPK, confiscating a staggering 16,981 metric tons (MT) of wheat in the process. Briefing the media at the interprovincial food check post on Hattar Road, district food controller (DFC), Muhammad Ramzan Siyal said that the ongoing anti-smuggling operation against the wheat and sugar mafias, alongside hoarders and smugglers was aided by law enforcement agencies. He reported that Rawalpindi Police intercepted 147 vehicles transporting 3,304.150 MT of wheat, along with 191 vehicles carrying 4,176.400 MT of flour.