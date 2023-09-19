Major Crackdown against Wheat, Sugar Smuggling

LAHORE - The Food Department and district police Rawalpindi Division on Monday thwarted 796 attempts to smuggle wheat from Punjab to KPK, confiscating a stagger­ing 16,981 metric tons (MT) of wheat in the process. Briefing the media at the interprovincial food check post on Hattar Road, district food controller (DFC), Muhammad Ramzan Siyal said that the ongoing anti-smuggling operation against the wheat and sugar mafias, alongside hoard­ers and smugglers was aided by law enforcement agencies. He reported that Rawalpindi Police intercepted 147 vehicles trans­porting 3,304.150 MT of wheat, along with 191 vehicles carry­ing 4,176.400 MT of flour.