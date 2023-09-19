Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Major Crackdown against Wheat, Sugar Smuggling

Staff Reporter
September 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Food Department and district police Rawalpindi Division on Monday thwarted 796 attempts to smuggle wheat from Punjab to KPK, confiscating a stagger­ing 16,981 metric tons (MT) of wheat in the process. Briefing the media at the interprovincial food check post on Hattar Road, district food controller (DFC), Muhammad Ramzan Siyal said that the ongoing anti-smuggling operation against the wheat and sugar mafias, alongside hoard­ers and smugglers was aided by law enforcement agencies. He reported that Rawalpindi Police intercepted 147 vehicles trans­porting 3,304.150 MT of wheat, along with 191 vehicles carry­ing 4,176.400 MT of flour.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023