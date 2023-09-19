Male Champions of Change adopts a bold plan

ISLAMABAD - Male Champions of Change Pakistan Members adopted an action plan to uncover the power dynamics in their own organizations and net­works, and disrupt the status quo, during their quarterly meeting, hosted by PepsiCo Pakistan. Basing their plan on the Champions of Change resource, “Power to create inclusive gender equality in the workplace”, members will explore how power is attained and attributed, make visible the systems of power that exist in their organizations and act to dis­rupt power dynamics that can impact progress towards achieving inclusive gender equality. PepsiCo Pakistan highlighted the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclu­sion initiatives, such as the Sheroes program, which es­tablished Pakistan’s first all-female distribution center in Sialkot, breaking stereotypes in sales and distribution roles previously considered exclusively for men. Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan, said “At PepsiCo, we firmly believe that diversity, eq­uity and inclusion are the cornerstones of economic progress. Women decision-makers at the top inspire a positive change that benefits businesses, industries, and societies. The Male Cham­pions of Change is a unique platform of diverse industry leaders who have committed to lead and inspire change and diversify workplaces by consciously enabling and empowering women lead­ers. We are pleased with the progress that we are mak­ing as a group and PepsiCo remains committed to be at the forefront of driving this meaningful change.” Neil Hawkins, Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, congratulated Champions of Change Coalition Members in Pakistan on their ongoing actions to improve gender equality, saying that “all soci­eties including Pakistan and Australia, need to increase women’s inclusion in econo­my - we cannot afford not to, and it’s right thing to do”.