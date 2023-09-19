Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Minister directs SIDB to assist SMEs at market level

September 19, 2023
PESHAWAR   -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minis­ter for Industries and Commerce, Tech­nical Education and Tribal Affairs, Syed Aamir Abdullah on Monday directed the authorities of Small Industries De­velopment Board (SIDB) to assist Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) at the market level and inform them about technical procedures. 

He further directed them to take con­crete steps to increase the revenue of the board. He issued these directives during a briefing regarding the affairs of the Small Industries Development Board here.

The Managing Director (MD) SIDB and other officers were also present on the occasion. During the briefing, the care­taker provincial minister was informed in detail about the ongoing projects in the province.

The minister expressed his satisfac­tion over the briefing and said that con­struction of 943 kanal Industry Park Peshawar-II would put the industrial sector of the province on the track of de­velopment. 

He said that the province offered vast opportunities of investment, which could be utilised for getting maximum benefits.

He further directed the concerned of­ficials of SIDB to adopt modern and cur­rent era methods to improve the ef­ficiency of the institution and attract investors towards solarisation to solve the problem of electricity for industries.

