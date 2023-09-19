Minister directs SIDB to assist SMEs at market level

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries and Commerce, Technical Education and Tribal Affairs, Syed Aamir Abdullah on Monday directed the authorities of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) to assist Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) at the market level and inform them about technical procedures.
He further directed them to take concrete steps to increase the revenue of the board. He issued these directives during a briefing regarding the affairs of the Small Industries Development Board here.
The Managing Director (MD) SIDB and other officers were also present on the occasion. During the briefing, the caretaker provincial minister was informed in detail about the ongoing projects in the province.
The minister expressed his satisfaction over the briefing and said that construction of 943 kanal Industry Park Peshawar-II would put the industrial sector of the province on the track of development.
He said that the province offered vast opportunities of investment, which could be utilised for getting maximum benefits.
He further directed the concerned officials of SIDB to adopt modern and current era methods to improve the efficiency of the institution and attract investors towards solarisation to solve the problem of electricity for industries.