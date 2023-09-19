Minister vows to make Sindh coveted tourism destination

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Tourism, Environment and Climate Change Minister Arshad Wali Muhammad, on Monday, vowed to take all possible measures to make the province a coveted tourism destination for explorers and entrepreneurs alike. The caretaker minister expressed the commitment in a meeting with a delegation of the Etihad Airways here. The meeting was aimed at fostering stronger ties between Government of Sindh and the airline to explore potential partnerships for the promotion of tourism in the region. Both parties recognised the importance of the tourism and aviation sectors in regional economic development while the minister highlighted Sindh’s natural attractions and tourist sites and emphasised the need for increased promotion of tourism opportunities present in Sindh. He said that the Sindh government with a forward-looking approach was committed to propelling the province into the international spotlight, attracting tourists and investments, and making Sindh a coveted destination for explorers and entrepreneurs alike.