Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Minor girl abducted from Hyderabad hospital

Agencies
September 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - A disturbing incident was reported from Hyderabad’s Civil Hospital, where a six-year-old child was allegedly abducted by a man and a woman on Monday. According to the reports, a man and a woman kidnapped the six-year-old child of a woman – who was under medical treatment at Hyderabad’s Civil Hospital – and escaped on a motorcycle. In the CCTV footage, the man and a woman can be seen luring the child and escaping from the scene. After finding out the child is alone, as the mother of the abducted child had undergone surgery at Civil Hospital, the kidnappers seized the opportunity to take her away.

