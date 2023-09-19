Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Agencies
September 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHANEWAL  -  A mugger was killed and two of his accomplices managed to flee during an encounter with Nawan Shehr police in Chak Wali Dad.

Police sources said that three unknown dacoits riding a motor­cycle were stopped by police at a picket.

In an attempt to flee, they opened straight fire on police, they said and added that one of them was killed by the firing of his accomplices while the other two managed to escape. 

The killed mugger was identi­fied as Mujahid Abbas aka Mujji and was involved in 19 cases of Multan and Khanewal, they con­cluded.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023