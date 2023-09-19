Tuesday, September 19, 2023
NUTECH, Finland TVET System joint venture celebrated

Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2023
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The graduation ceremony of the 2nd batch of Hos­pitality Operation and Management programme was conducted at NUTECH. 

The momentous occasion also marked a significant milestone in the institution’s history, as NUTECH cel­ebrated its successful joint venture with the Finland TVET System. 

Rector Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz, and team from Finland including Hannu Immonen-Chairman Fin­land TVET System, Ms Marleena Tuuri-Programme Manager TAI and Pekka Frantsi distributed the cer­tificates among the successful students. 

Hospitality Operation and Management pro­gramme at the National University of Technology has gained widespread recognition for its excellence in preparing students for dynamic careers in the hos­pitality industry.

Our Staff Reporter

