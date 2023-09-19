NUTECH, Finland TVET System joint venture celebrated

ISLAMABAD - The graduation ceremony of the 2nd batch of Hospitality Operation and Management programme was conducted at NUTECH.
The momentous occasion also marked a significant milestone in the institution’s history, as NUTECH celebrated its successful joint venture with the Finland TVET System.
Rector Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz, and team from Finland including Hannu Immonen-Chairman Finland TVET System, Ms Marleena Tuuri-Programme Manager TAI and Pekka Frantsi distributed the certificates among the successful students.
Hospitality Operation and Management programme at the National University of Technology has gained widespread recognition for its excellence in preparing students for dynamic careers in the hospitality industry.