NUTECH, Finland TVET System joint venture celebrated

ISLAMABAD - The graduation ceremony of the 2nd batch of Hos­pitality Operation and Management programme was conducted at NUTECH.

The momentous occasion also marked a significant milestone in the institution’s history, as NUTECH cel­ebrated its successful joint venture with the Finland TVET System.

Rector Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz, and team from Finland including Hannu Immonen-Chairman Fin­land TVET System, Ms Marleena Tuuri-Programme Manager TAI and Pekka Frantsi distributed the cer­tificates among the successful students.

Hospitality Operation and Management pro­gramme at the National University of Technology has gained widespread recognition for its excellence in preparing students for dynamic careers in the hos­pitality industry.