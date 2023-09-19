Pakistan denies arms sale to Ukraine for IMF package

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected claims about alleged sale of Pakistani weapons to Ukraine to get IMF bailout package for Pakistan. Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejected a media report as baseless and fabricated. She said: “The IMF Standby Arrangement for Pakistan was successfully negotiated between Pakistan and the IMF to implement difficult but essential economic reforms. Giving any other colour to these negotiations is disingenuous.” She added: “Pakistan maintains a policy of strict neutrality in the dispute between Ukraine and Russia and in that context, does not provide any arms and ammunition to them.