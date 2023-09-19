Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Pakistan denies arms sale to Ukraine for IMF package

Pakistan denies arms sale to Ukraine for IMF package
Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan yesterday reject­ed claims about alleged sale of Pakistani weapons to Ukraine to get IMF bail­out package for Pakistan. Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejected a me­dia report as baseless and fabricated. She said: “The IMF Standby Arrangement for Pakistan was success­fully negotiated between Pakistan and the IMF to implement difficult but es­sential economic reforms. Giving any other colour to these negotiations is disin­genuous.” She added: “Pa­kistan maintains a policy of strict neutrality in the dis­pute between Ukraine and Russia and in that context, does not provide any arms and ammunition to them.

Our Staff Reporter

