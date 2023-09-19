Pakistan denies arms sale to Ukraine for IMF package

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reject­ed claims about alleged sale of Pakistani weapons to Ukraine to get IMF bail­out package for Pakistan. Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejected a me­dia report as baseless and fabricated. She said: “The IMF Standby Arrangement for Pakistan was success­fully negotiated between Pakistan and the IMF to implement difficult but es­sential economic reforms. Giving any other colour to these negotiations is disin­genuous.” She added: “Pa­kistan maintains a policy of strict neutrality in the dis­pute between Ukraine and Russia and in that context, does not provide any arms and ammunition to them.