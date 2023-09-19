Pakistan, Malaysia to achieve more in bilateral ties: Envoy

ISLAMABAD-The Malaysian High Commission in Pakistan celebrated Malaysia’s National Day and the 90th Armed Forces Day with enthusiasm. Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz, graced the event as the chief guest.

During the ceremony, Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, extended warm congratulations to Malaysians residing in Pakistan. He emphasized the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia, highlighting that they have achieved much together and will continue to achieve more in the years to come.

Mazlan also underscored Malaysia’s unity in diversity, its rich cultural heritage, and the strong sense of nationhood that has developed through shared values and mutual respect among diverse ethnicities. He mentioned the elevated bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Pakistan, emphasizing their collaboration in various international forums.

The envoy highlighted the flourishing economic ties between the two nations, with particular success in the Malaysian palm oil industry’s access to the Pakistani market. He also commended the strategic partnership in defence and the growing number of Pakistani students pursuing higher education in Malaysia.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, in his speech, praised Malaysia’s remarkable progress despite its smaller population compared to Pakistan. He encouraged Pakistan to learn from Malaysia’s economic success story and expressed optimism about the continued growth of cooperation between the two friendly nations.