Palestine is still in quagmire

The Palestine issue has remained an unresolved Muslim query, broached by the Arab world to procure the holy land of Palestine. Muslim countries firmly castigated the existence of Israel and rebuked trade appraisals and peace proposals. But in 2020, four Muslim nations—the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan—couldn’t resist Israel’s trade temptations and were lured to accumulate material wealth, forgetting the promises and sacrifices of Palestinians.
Recently, President Joe Biden called on Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to meet at the G20 summit conference. The US president has pretensions to loosen Saudi-Israel tensions and moot the subject of mutual friendship and recognition of Israel by the KSA. Apart from this, Israel is the globe’s leading technological center after the US and Saudi Arabia, which require technology to counter Iran’s proxy attacks at various oil factories in KSA.
Moreover, Saudi Arabia has continued to enjoy its heyday as the de facto leader of the Muslim world. To ensure complete obedience and recognition of Israel, Saudi Arabia’s concession would be adequate to formulate better bonds with Muslims and extenuating circumstances. And if it ensues, the Palestine dilemma would dissipate forever.
Countries operating under the banner of Islam have to evade western tactics and maneuverings and display sheer unity to retrogress polluted western intentions. The US and West have done reprehensible things by deteriorating countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan under false allegations of nurturing nukes and terrorism. Although this time Palestine’s resistance should not go in vain, Muslim brethren under Quranic injunctions, Prophetic teachings, and a joint economic system must undo unhygienic western intrigues being posed to play havoc with Islam’s credentials.
SAJID ALI NAICH,
Khairpur.