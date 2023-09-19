Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Paramedics refuse to perform duties

Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER  -  Doctors and paramedical staff of Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal refused to perform duties in pro­test against the allegedly misbe­have and corruption of the Medi­cal Superintendent (MS) here on Monday. 

Under the banner of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), the health staff boycotted Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) however causality and gynae units were opened to deal any emergency. 

Carrying banners inscribed with slogans against the alleged cor­ruption and misdeed of MS Dr Jamshed Sherani, a large number of doctors and nurses and oth­er health staff held a rally in the health centre. 

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Awais Shinwari, Dr Faheem Afridi, Mujeeb Afridi, Khayal Madar and others said that due to poor atti­tude of the MS, specialist doctors were compelled to relieve. They maintained that lack of interest by the administration to enhance curing quality in the hospital, the locals preferred to avail treatment facilities in down town hospital

Our Staff Reporter

