Paramedics refuse to perform duties

KHYBER - Doctors and paramedical staff of Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal refused to perform duties in protest against the allegedly misbehave and corruption of the Medical Superintendent (MS) here on Monday.
Under the banner of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), the health staff boycotted Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) however causality and gynae units were opened to deal any emergency.
Carrying banners inscribed with slogans against the alleged corruption and misdeed of MS Dr Jamshed Sherani, a large number of doctors and nurses and other health staff held a rally in the health centre.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Awais Shinwari, Dr Faheem Afridi, Mujeeb Afridi, Khayal Madar and others said that due to poor attitude of the MS, specialist doctors were compelled to relieve. They maintained that lack of interest by the administration to enhance curing quality in the hospital, the locals preferred to avail treatment facilities in down town hospital