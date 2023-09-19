“Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future.”

–Elie Wiesel

The Bagan Temples, situated in Myanmar, is an enchanting ancient city adorned with thousands of Buddhist temples, pagodas, and stupas. Built between the 9th and 13th centuries, this UNESCO World Heritage site showcases the rich architectural and religious heritage of the region. Exploring the temples, from the massive Ananda Temple to the smaller hidden gems, allows visitors to immerse themselves in the spiritual tranquility, splendid artwork, and historical legacy of Bagan. The panoramic views of the temples dotting the serene landscape create a mystical and unforgettable experience.