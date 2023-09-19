Tuesday, September 19, 2023
PESCO crackdown against power pilferers continues

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Peshawar Electric Supply Compa­ny (PESCO) on Monday continued crackdown against power pilfer­ers and defaulters in the provin­cial capital and removed dozens of illegal connections. 

According to a PESCO spokes­man, several illegal direct connec­tions were removed during the operations in various areas of pro­vincial metropolis including Du­ranpur, Manzoorabad, Bahadar Kaley, Mattani and Kohat Road areas here and complaints were registered against the pilferers in Shahpur and Rahman Baba police stations for registration of FIRs and legal action. 

During the operation more than Rs200,000 were recovered from defaulters, said the official, adding that despite a deficiency of 70 percent staff in PESCO, the task force was conducting opera­tions day and night against illegal consumers. 

Meanwhile, Dera circle of the PESCO also sped-up a crackdown against power theft and default­ers, recovering over Rs18 millions of its dues over ten days from de­faulters in the area. 

The operation was conducted by PESCO City division and Tank divi­sion on the directives of Superin­tendent Engineer PESCO Dera Cir­cle. 

The raids were conducted by teams led by XEN Rural, XEN City division, and XEN Tank. Dur­ing the operation, XEN Tank-led team recovered Rs6.4 million, XEN city division recovered Rs0.5 mil­lion from different consumers at Draban Road and disconnected power supply to flour mills. 

The team also removed a num­ber of illegal direct connections during the drive which led to elim­ination of tripping on several feed­ers. During the current crack­down, cases have been registered against 64 power pilferers so far

OUR STAFF REPORT

