PESCO crackdown against power pilferers continues

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday continued crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters in the provincial capital and removed dozens of illegal connections.
According to a PESCO spokesman, several illegal direct connections were removed during the operations in various areas of provincial metropolis including Duranpur, Manzoorabad, Bahadar Kaley, Mattani and Kohat Road areas here and complaints were registered against the pilferers in Shahpur and Rahman Baba police stations for registration of FIRs and legal action.
During the operation more than Rs200,000 were recovered from defaulters, said the official, adding that despite a deficiency of 70 percent staff in PESCO, the task force was conducting operations day and night against illegal consumers.
Meanwhile, Dera circle of the PESCO also sped-up a crackdown against power theft and defaulters, recovering over Rs18 millions of its dues over ten days from defaulters in the area.
The operation was conducted by PESCO City division and Tank division on the directives of Superintendent Engineer PESCO Dera Circle.
The raids were conducted by teams led by XEN Rural, XEN City division, and XEN Tank. During the operation, XEN Tank-led team recovered Rs6.4 million, XEN city division recovered Rs0.5 million from different consumers at Draban Road and disconnected power supply to flour mills.
The team also removed a number of illegal direct connections during the drive which led to elimination of tripping on several feeders. During the current crackdown, cases have been registered against 64 power pilferers so far