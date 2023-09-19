Peshawar police rescue traders abducted for Rs100m ransom

PESHAWAR - In a police operation, two traders abducted for Rs100 million ransom were safely rescued and an alleged kidnapper was also arrested.
The kidnappers abducted the transport trader along with friends on September 6 near Sarband Police Station in the Achini Double Road area.
Using their vehicle, the criminals transported the victims to an undisclosed location and demanded Rs100 million ransom from their families. The incident was reported to Sarband Police Station on September 17, 2023, by Amanullah. The abducted individuals, Syed Gul and Hakeem Khan, are transport traders.
Notably, the kidnappers had been sending videos and images of the abducted traders, who were chained, on a daily basis.
Taking serious note of the incident, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar formed a special team for the safe recovery of the victims.
DSP Peshawar Sher Afzal Khan and SHO Sarband Kaleem Khan led the special team, which conducted a joint operation with Khyber police at the kidnappers’ hideout, resulting in the safe rescue of both traders and the arrest of the gang leader, Jamshed, a resident of Kokikhel area in Khyber district.
During initial investigations, the suspect confessed to his crime, leading to the identification of the entire network involved in the kidnapping.
Relatives of the victims expressed their gratitude to the Capital City Police and a special team for their successful rescue operation.