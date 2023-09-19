Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Peshawar police rescue traders abducted for Rs100m ransom

Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  In a police operation, two traders abducted for Rs100 million ran­som were safely rescued and an alleged kidnapper was also ar­rested.

The kidnappers abducted the transport trader along with friends on September 6 near Sar­band Police Station in the Achini Double Road area.

Using their vehicle, the criminals transported the victims to an un­disclosed location and demanded Rs100 million ransom from their families. The incident was report­ed to Sarband Police Station on September 17, 2023, by Aman­ullah. The abducted individuals, Syed Gul and Hakeem Khan, are transport traders.

Notably, the kidnappers had been sending videos and images of the abducted traders, who were chained, on a daily basis.

Taking serious note of the in­cident, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar formed a special team for the safe recovery of the victims.

DSP Peshawar Sher Afzal Khan and SHO Sarband Kaleem Khan led the special team, which con­ducted a joint operation with Khy­ber police at the kidnappers’ hide­out, resulting in the safe rescue of both traders and the arrest of the gang leader, Jamshed, a resident of Kokikhel area in Khyber district.

During initial investigations, the suspect confessed to his crime, leading to the identification of the entire network involved in the kid­napping.

Relatives of the victims ex­pressed their gratitude to the Capital City Police and a special team for their successful rescue operation.

Our Staff Reporter

