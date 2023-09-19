PFA discards 3,500 litres of fabricated milk

LAHORE - A dairy safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided Ghulam Abbas Havaili in Chunian and recovered thou­sands of litres chemically contaminated milk. The team later discarded the milk. PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the team discarded 3,500 litres of fabricated milk, 48kg of substandard ghee and 37kg powdered milk, as well as confiscated two milk vehicles, two mixing machines and drums during the raid. He said that acting on a tip-off, the dairy safe­ty team conducted a raid and caught the milk adulterators red-handed producing fabricated milk. He said that hazardous chemically con­taminated milk was prepared with vegetable ghee, harmful chemicals, powder and polluted water, while it was being filled into milk tankers for supply to local milk shops and homes.Police have registered a case against the unit owner on account of adulteration on the complaint of PFA, he said adding that the use of substandard and unwholesome milk poses a threat to users’ health and causes severe problems like stom­ach, intestine, food poisoning and gastrointes­tinal complications. He said people’s support is very necessary to root out the menace of milk adulteration in Punjab. He further said that the provincial food regulatory body is bringing a policy of international standards very soon to ensure the supply of pure milk across the prov­ince. The PFA DG appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and inform PFA on 1223 helpline number or PFA Facebook page in case of witnessing any suspi­cious activities related to the food. Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would launch a vigorous recovery campaign against its chronic defaulters very soon. A spokesman for WASA said here on Monday that the Agency was providing the best facilities of water supply and sewerage but some consumers were not paying their bills and other dues. He said WASA had 38 disposal stations in Faisalabad and their annual expenditure was Rs.140 million per annum to provide the best sewerage facilities to dwellers of Faisalabad. He said that WASA had 350,000 consumers in Faisalabad but 200,000 consum­ers were regularly paying their water bills whereas remaining 150,000 consumers were in the habit of adopting delaying tactics in the payment of bills.