PM says will fully present Pak stance on Kashmir in UNGA

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that he would fully present Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly. He said the United Nations had already pledged to decide the fate of the disputed region of Kashmir through a plebiscite. In his interview to a private news channel here on Monday recorded before his departure from Islamabad to the US to attend the 78th UNGA in New York, the prime minister said there were various separatist movements in India, including Khalistan, and Pakistan was also a claimant on the issue of Junagadh. Replying to a question, PM Kakar said he was fully aware of the people’s difficulties who were extremely worried over the rising prices of petrol and other essential items. He said in Pakistan, the petroleum prices were determined on the basis of international prices. Unfortunately, he said, the prices in the international market were very high these days.