PM says will fully present Pak stance on Kashmir in UNGA

ISLAMABAD - Care­taker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that he would fully present Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly. He said the United Nations had already pledged to decide the fate of the disput­ed region of Kashmir through a plebiscite. In his interview to a private news channel here on Monday recorded before his departure from Islamabad to the US to attend the 78th UNGA in New York, the prime min­ister said there were various separatist movements in India, including Khalistan, and Paki­stan was also a claimant on the issue of Junagadh. Replying to a question, PM Kakar said he was fully aware of the people’s difficulties who were extreme­ly worried over the rising pric­es of petrol and other essential items. He said in Pakistan, the petroleum prices were deter­mined on the basis of interna­tional prices. Unfortunately, he said, the prices in the interna­tional market were very high these days.