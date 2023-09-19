PML-N's sacrifice prevented Pakistan's default: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Monday asserted that his party, which headed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, saved Pakistan from default by putting their politics at risk.

Addressing a gathering of the PML-N officials in Punjab through a virtual platform, the former prime minister said it was important to unmask the individuals responsible for the country's current dire situation. He was the view that the public must not forgive those who he referred to as the culprits, including his political rivals in the PTI.

Nawaz, who intends to end his self-imposed exile in London and make his way back to Pakistan next month, emphasised that while certain losses could be mitigated, others were irreversible.

He asserted that without the intervention of the PDM government to avert a financial crisis, the cost of petrol might have surged up to Rs1,000 per litre.

Expressing empathy for the financial hardships experienced by the general populace, Nawaz observed that the majority of people were finding it exceedingly difficult to make both ends meet, given the rising food inflation, exorbitant utility bills and the cost of essential medical care.

The PML-N supremo lamented the irony that during his tenure as prime minister, Pakistan became a nuclear power, but he was subsequently deported, imprisoned and sentenced to 27 years on terrorism charges.

یہ کون لوگ ہیں جنہوں نے آج پاکستان کا یہ حشر کر دیا ہے آج غریب روٹی کو ترس رہا ہے، ملک کو اس حال تک کس نے پہنچایا ہے؟

آج عوام روٹی کے لئے پریشان ہے، 2017 میں تو یہ حالات نہیں تھے

2017 میں آٹے، گھی اور 50 روپے چینی مل رہی تھی۔2017 میں جسے 1000 کا بل آتا تھا، اسے آج 30 ہزار بجلی… pic.twitter.com/6kuwQRVBGC — PMLN (@pmln_org) September 18, 2023

Nawaz alleged that former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lt-Gen (r) Faiz Hameed, in collaboration with former Supreme Court chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, conspired to remove him from power.

He also recalled that he and other PML-N leaders, including his family members Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, endured imprisonment and hardships without having committed any crime.

Nawaz expressed his dissatisfaction by highlighting that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was compelled to seek assistance from other countries amid the prevailing state of affairs.

Despite the challenges his party has faced, Nawaz emphasised that they were not interested in pursuing political vendettas against their opponents, declaring that they harboured no desire for revenge.