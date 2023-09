PESHAWAR - Police have claimed to arrest three accused including two alleged rapists from the premises of Badabhier Police Station, on Monday. According to details, an al­leged murdere r, Azmat Ali, killed his wife and threw the dead body in a blind well at Zangali area located in the premises of Badabhier Police Station. The al­leged rapists were identified as Ibad Ullah and Na­seeb Gul while the victim girl of 10 years of age, was shifted to hospital for medical report.