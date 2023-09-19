Policeman martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A policeman was martyred as unknown terrorists opened fire on him here in the limits of Hathala police station on Monday. According to a police spokesman, a police constable named Nazar Khan, a resident of Takwara village, was going to Kulachi Tehsil from home to attend security duty at a bank branch when some unknown terrorists targeted him on the way, leaving him dead. The assailants fled from the scene. The police reached the site and shifted the body to Mufti Mahmood Hospital. Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines.