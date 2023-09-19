Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Policeman martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

Agencies
September 19, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -  A policeman was mar­tyred as unknown terrorists opened fire on him here in the limits of Hathala police station on Monday. According to a po­lice spokesman, a police consta­ble named Nazar Khan, a res­ident of Takwara village, was going to Kulachi Tehsil from home to attend security duty at a bank branch when some un­known terrorists targeted him on the way, leaving him dead. The assailants fled from the scene. The police reached the site and shifted the body to Muf­ti Mahmood Hospital. Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines. 

Agencies

