PPP local leaders commemorate Mir Murtaza Bhutto on 69th birth anniversary

SIALKOT - Local leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chaudhry Zahid Bashir and Ashan Chaudhry paid tribute to Mir Murtaza Bhutto on the occasion of his 69th birth anniversary.
They fondly remembered Mir Murtaza Bhutto as a courageous personality known for his unique affability with people, a trait that continues to be celebrated even today.
They emphasized that Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s unwavering faith in democracy and his steadfast principles serve as a guiding beacon for them and the party. On this significant occasion, founding activists such as Mian Ashraf, Sheikh Salim, and Muneeb Gondal also expressed their admiration for the enduring political contributions of the Bhutto family.
SIALKOT CHAMBER OFFICE-BEARERS GRANTED TERM EXTENSION
In a significant move, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), alongside several other chambers and trade bodies nationwide, has seen its office-bearers’ terms extended by one year. Sohail Khawar Mir, Chairman of the Democratic Group at SCCI, hailed this decision as a victory resulting from their tireless efforts.
Mir underscored the importance of this extension in purging the chamber of counterfeit votes, emphasizing that it reflects their commitment to good governance. He further advocated for membership in the associate and corporate classes to be determined by tax returns and export records. Mir believes this shift would ensure that only authentic representatives can effectively champion the interests of small-scale industrialists in the Chamber and other trade organizations.