PPP to consider political alliances once election schedule is announced: Bilawal

OKARA - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said the PPP would deliberate on forming politi­cal alliances once the election date is announced.

With elections potentially just a few months away, Bilawal has been engaging in public gather­ings and organising party meetings as part of the party’s electoral preparations of late.

Responding to a question while address­ing a press conference in Okara, Bilawal said: “Ask me what alliance I’m going for or not [with any other party] when the elec­tion schedule is announced.”

The PPP chairman reiterated his request to the ECP to announce the date for the up­coming polls and their schedule. He added that such a move would address any con­cern of the PPP or any other party. Bilawal also talked about the party’s recent request to co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to raise their complaints regarding an “uneven play­ing field” with all quarters concerned, and requested him to pull through with the re­sponsibility he was given.

“Otherwise, I request Zardari sahib to not tie my hands,” he added.

The PPP chairman also expressed his well wishes for new Chief Justice of Paki­stan Qazi Faez Isa and said he hoped that the judge would improve the Supreme Court’s affairs. Bilawal’s comments came after the PPP rejected even the possibility of such an alliance with the PTI while the member parties of the Pakistan Democrat­ic Movement (PDM) drift apart.

When Bilawal was questioned about polit­ical dialogue with the PTI on Friday, he had said that before May 9, the PPP was trying to have a dialogue with every political force for elections but the PTI had decided to attack the Lahore corps commander house, GHQ and other army installations. “We can have a dialogue with those not involved in the at­tacks of May 9. Our doors are open for nego­tiations with non-militant entities,” Bilawal had said. Meanwhile, though it has not been officially announced, the largest political al­liance in the country, PDM, has become ‘de­funct’ and the larger political parties with considerable vote banks think they do not need the platform anymore.