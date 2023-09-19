PSX gains 49 points

ISLAMABAD-The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday gained 49.67 points, a positive change of 0.11 percent, closing at 45,803.19 points against 45,753.52 points the previous trading day.

A total of 103,494,874 shares valuing Rs 3.296 billion were traded during the day as compared to 222,531,077 shares valuing Rs.11.056 billion on the last trading day. As many as 308 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 133 of them recorded gains and 145 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 7,869,080 shares at Rs 14.78 per share; SEARLR2 with 7,346,312 shares at Rs 1.02 per share and Agritech Limited with 6,297,000 shares at Rs 8.25 per share.