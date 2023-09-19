PU ORIC’s website launched to promote industry, academy linkages

LAHORE - Punjab University Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) has launched its official website to facilitate teachers and promote industry-academia linkages. The inaugural ceremony in this regard was held at PU Vice Chancellor’s office here on Monday. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Dr Shakil Ahmad, Director General IT Dr Kamran Abid, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Aqil Inam, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Irfan, Director IT Imran Qureshi, Deputy Director Mujtaba Gondal and others were present. In his address, Dr Khalid shed light on the importance of website and appreciated the efforts of ORIC and IT staff for designing a comprehensive website. Meanwhile, Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta was been conferred with an honorary title as Research Fellow at INTI International University, Malaysia. This prestigious recognition, which includes support in various research initiatives by the renowned Malaysian university, is a testament to Dr Mehta’s steadfast dedication to business research. His commitment underscores his mission to fortify academic and research excellence within HCBF, further enhancing Punjab University’s global academic standing.