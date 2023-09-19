PU ORIC’s website launched to promote industry, academy linkages

LAHORE - Punjab Univer­sity Office of Research Innova­tion and Commercialization (ORIC) has launched its official website to facilitate teachers and promote industry-aca­demia linkages. The inaugural ceremony in this regard was held at PU Vice Chancellor’s of­fice here on Monday. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Dr Shakil Ahmad, Direc­tor General IT Dr Kamran Abid, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Aqil Inam, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Irfan, Direc­tor IT Imran Qureshi, Deputy Director Mujtaba Gondal and others were present. In his ad­dress, Dr Khalid shed light on the importance of website and appreciated the efforts of ORIC and IT staff for designing a comprehensive website. Mean­while, Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta was been con­ferred with an honorary title as Research Fellow at INTI Inter­national University, Malaysia. This prestigious recognition, which includes support in vari­ous research initiatives by the renowned Malaysian universi­ty, is a testament to Dr Mehta’s steadfast dedication to busi­ness research. His commitment underscores his mission to fortify academic and research excellence within HCBF, further enhancing Punjab University’s global academic standing.