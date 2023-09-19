Punjab offers countless opportunities for development, says CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi par­ticipated in the 3rd Ningxia Interna­tional Friendship Cities Forum, held at the Yuhai Con­vention Center in Yinchuan, the capi­tal of Ningxia Prov­ince, China. Upon his arrival at the Yuhai Convention Cen­ter, he was warmly welcomed by Ningxia Communist Party Chairman/Governor Zhang Yupu and Secretary General/Chief Minister Liang Yanshun along with the government delegation, said a handout issued here. Mohsin Naqvi held the distin­guished position of being the chief guest at the 3rd Ningxia International Friend­ship Cities Forum. In honor of his pres­ence, a welcoming lunch was graciously hosted by the International Friendship Cities Forum. Addressing the gather­ing, the CM expressed his deep sense of honor for the people of Punjab in being part of the Ningxia International Friend­ship Cities Forum. He highlighted the enduring and amiable nature of China’s relationship with Pakistan, underscor­ing President Xi Jinping’s genuine fond­ness for Pakistan and its people. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized Punjab’s vast poten­tial, housing a population of 140 million and described it as a province teeming with countless opportunities for devel­opment. He also envisioned new avenues of collaboration and growth blossoming in Ningxia. The chief minister said that the primary objective of Punjab’s official delegation visit to China was to engage with experts from diverse fields and he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tap into collective wisdom through the International Friendship Cities Forum. Zhang Yupu, the Ningxia Communist Par­ty Chairman/Governor extended a warm and open-hearted welcome to the Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Punjab delegation. Likewise, Ningxia Commu­nist Party Secretary General/Chief Min­ister Liang Yanshun extended a warm welcome, emphasizing their duty to co­operate for the development and pros­perity of the people of Punjab. In a ges­ture of hospitality, a dinner was hosted in honor of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the official delegation of Punjab. The occasion was graced by the presence of provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary Zahid Za­man Akhtar and senior officials from the Ningxia Communist Party of China.