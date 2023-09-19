Punjab offers countless opportunities for development, says CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi participated in the 3rd Ningxia International Friendship Cities Forum, held at the Yuhai Convention Center in Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia Province, China. Upon his arrival at the Yuhai Convention Center, he was warmly welcomed by Ningxia Communist Party Chairman/Governor Zhang Yupu and Secretary General/Chief Minister Liang Yanshun along with the government delegation, said a handout issued here. Mohsin Naqvi held the distinguished position of being the chief guest at the 3rd Ningxia International Friendship Cities Forum. In honor of his presence, a welcoming lunch was graciously hosted by the International Friendship Cities Forum. Addressing the gathering, the CM expressed his deep sense of honor for the people of Punjab in being part of the Ningxia International Friendship Cities Forum. He highlighted the enduring and amiable nature of China’s relationship with Pakistan, underscoring President Xi Jinping’s genuine fondness for Pakistan and its people. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized Punjab’s vast potential, housing a population of 140 million and described it as a province teeming with countless opportunities for development. He also envisioned new avenues of collaboration and growth blossoming in Ningxia. The chief minister said that the primary objective of Punjab’s official delegation visit to China was to engage with experts from diverse fields and he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tap into collective wisdom through the International Friendship Cities Forum. Zhang Yupu, the Ningxia Communist Party Chairman/Governor extended a warm and open-hearted welcome to the Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Punjab delegation. Likewise, Ningxia Communist Party Secretary General/Chief Minister Liang Yanshun extended a warm welcome, emphasizing their duty to cooperate for the development and prosperity of the people of Punjab. In a gesture of hospitality, a dinner was hosted in honor of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the official delegation of Punjab. The occasion was graced by the presence of provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar and senior officials from the Ningxia Communist Party of China.