Qasim and Rashid shine in Royal Palm Golf

LAHORE -The Royal Palm Golf Course played host to the Septem­ber 2023 Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Event, featuring a challenging par-72 course that tested the skills of the partici­pating golfers.

Employing a stroke play format, the competition saw a fierce battle for honors among notable players like Qasim Ali Khan, Hussain Hamid, Abdul Islam Nazir, and Shahid Ab­bas Awan. While talents like Shahid Abbas Awan, Rafaqat Hussain, Arif Shah, and Haseeb Shah displayed their golfing prowess, they couldn’t quite match the precision of na­tional-level golfers Qasim Ali Khan and Hussain Hamid, who emerged victorious.

Qasim, the country’s top-ranked golf amateur, show­cased exceptional shot-mak­ing throughout the 18-hole contest, finishing with an im­pressive gross score of 72, a testament to his control and skill. In the handicap category of 0-12, Qasim claimed the top spot, while Hussain Hamid secured the runner-up posi­tion with a gross score of 77, marking a commendable per­formance by both players.

In the net category for handicaps 0-12, Mian Rashid clinched the first net prize by playing within his handicap range, achieving a net score of 72. Abdul Islam Nazir, the run­ner-up in this category, also posted a net score of 72, but Mian Rashid won the first net prize through the count-back rule, boasting a better score on the back nine.

In the handicap category of 13-18, emerging players Ka­shif Gillani and Hassan Nas­eem excelled in the gross sec­tion, while Jaudat Hussain and Zaeem Haider stood out in the net section. The Senior Section saw Rana Usman securing first place in the gross category and Faisal Sayid claiming first net honors. Following the exciting competition at the Royal Palm Monthly Medal Match, prizes were awarded to the top per­formers by Col (R) Jameel Khalid, Director Golf, marking the successful conclusion of the event.