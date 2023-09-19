Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Raise in fares: Oil tankers halt petrol supply

Fawad Yousafzai
September 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The fear of petroleum products shortage looming in the country as the Oil Tankers Contractors Asso­ciation (OTCA) has started a coun­trywide strike and suspended oil supply to petrol pumps to put pres­sure on the government for accept­ing their demands including 100pc hike in tankers fares.

The Oil Companies Adviso­ry Council (OCAC) has intimated the Petroleum Division regarding the fear of shortage of petroleum products in the country due to the strike of OTCA.

“We would like to bring to your attention regarding the ongoing strike by oil transporters which has resulted in a significant dis­ruption in operations and distribu­tion of petroleum products across the country, said a letter written by the OCAC to Director General Oil of Petroleum Division.

As per the list of demands, the OCTA has sought 65 percent share of transport in White Oil Pipeline.

Similarly, it has demanded 100 percent hike in local fare of oil tankers and 50 percent increase in long-trip fare. The association also demanded that old oil tankers, which were banned earlier, should be allowed to operate.

The association has announced that the supply of petrol will re­main suspended until their de­mands are accepted.

Meanwhile, OCAC in a letter ad­dressed to Petroleum Division said that on September 18, 2023 a meeting was convened, where­in the representative of OMCs provided critical updates on the challenges and issues they are currently facing at key terminals and depots. 

On Port Qasim, Korangi & Kea­mari Terminals, the loading of Tank Lorries has been severely affected due to the ongoing strike by the oil transporters and their unions. 

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has re­ported issues at Jaglot and Sihala Depots, which is further exacerbat­ing the supply chain disruptions in the northern area of Pakistan.

