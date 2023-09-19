Raise in fares: Oil tankers halt petrol supply

ISLAMABAD - The fear of petroleum products shortage looming in the country as the Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) has started a countrywide strike and suspended oil supply to petrol pumps to put pressure on the government for accepting their demands including 100pc hike in tankers fares.
The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has intimated the Petroleum Division regarding the fear of shortage of petroleum products in the country due to the strike of OTCA.
“We would like to bring to your attention regarding the ongoing strike by oil transporters which has resulted in a significant disruption in operations and distribution of petroleum products across the country, said a letter written by the OCAC to Director General Oil of Petroleum Division.
As per the list of demands, the OCTA has sought 65 percent share of transport in White Oil Pipeline.
Similarly, it has demanded 100 percent hike in local fare of oil tankers and 50 percent increase in long-trip fare. The association also demanded that old oil tankers, which were banned earlier, should be allowed to operate.
The association has announced that the supply of petrol will remain suspended until their demands are accepted.
Meanwhile, OCAC in a letter addressed to Petroleum Division said that on September 18, 2023 a meeting was convened, wherein the representative of OMCs provided critical updates on the challenges and issues they are currently facing at key terminals and depots.
On Port Qasim, Korangi & Keamari Terminals, the loading of Tank Lorries has been severely affected due to the ongoing strike by the oil transporters and their unions.
Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has reported issues at Jaglot and Sihala Depots, which is further exacerbating the supply chain disruptions in the northern area of Pakistan.