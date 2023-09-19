Riphah University organizes Expo Jawan

ISLAMABAD - Riphah International University has organized ‘Expo Jawan’ to create awareness and promote modern departments of higher education among the youth. This expo is a unique and first-of-its-kind education event in the twin cities, held here yesterday. It took place at IFQ Hotel Club Road and was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Ms. Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

On this occasion, Ms. Shafaq Hashmi inspected the stalls of various departments of Riphah University and expressed her appreciation for its efforts in the promotion of education.

A large number of educational experts, intellectuals, young students, and parents from the twin cities participated in Expo Jawan and benefited from the career counselling provided by Riphah.

It’s worth noting that Riphah International University is one of the leading universities in Asia, offering more than 148 different programs. The primary aim of this expo was to raise awareness among the youth about new fields and available opportunities.