Robbers deprive policeman, customers of cash at Kasur medical store

Daring robbers even did not spare a policeman during their looting spree at a Bhatta Chowk medical store in the A-Division police area.

Two robbers entered the store and snatched cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the shop employees and the customers.

Before leaving the store with their heist, they caught sight of a policeman entering the shop and robbed him of his mobile phone and cash.

The robbery clip went viral on social media.

In the video two robbers holding pistols are snatching valuables from the people in the store.



In the meantime, a policeman stepped in and the robbers pointed gun at him.

The policeman surrendered his mobile phone and cash to the looters. The robbers managed to escape with the looted valuables.