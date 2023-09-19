Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Robbers deprive policeman, customers of cash at Kasur medical store

Robbers deprive policeman, customers of cash at Kasur medical store
Web Desk
8:34 PM | September 19, 2023
National

Daring robbers even did not spare a policeman during their looting spree at a Bhatta Chowk medical store in the A-Division police area.

Two robbers entered the store and snatched cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the shop employees and the customers. 

Before leaving the store with their heist, they caught sight of a policeman entering the shop and robbed him of his mobile phone and cash.

The robbery clip went viral on social media. 

In the video two robbers holding pistols are snatching valuables from the people in the store.

In the meantime, a policeman stepped in and the robbers pointed gun at him.

The policeman surrendered his mobile phone and cash to the looters. The robbers managed to escape with the looted valuables.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1695097383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023