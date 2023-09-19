Sahiwal emerge winners in HED Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship

LAHORE - Sahiwal Division with 24 medals including 15 gold medals, five silver and four bronze medals emerged triumphant in the 1st HED Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship that concluded here on Monday. The championship was organised under the aegis of Higher Education Department (HED) and with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). As per other results, Faisalabad Division secured second with 31 medals including 8 gold medals, 17 silver and six bronze medals followed by Lahore Division with 31 medals including six gold medals, eight silver and 17 bronze medals. The fourth position went to Sargodha with 16 medals (six gold medal, five silver and five bronze) followed by Gujranwala with 16 medals (five gold medals, seven silver and four bronze), Multan with 18 medals (five gold, six silver and seven bronze), DG Khan with 6 medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze), Rawalpindi with 7 medals (one gold medal, one silver and five bronze) and Bahawalpur with four medals (one gold medal, one silver and two bronze medals). DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Monday congratulated all the players who won medals in the championship. He said that Sports Board Punjab provided technical support and other facilities for the smooth conduct of the even