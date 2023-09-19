Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Sahiwal emerge winners in HED Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship

STAFF REPORT
September 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Sa­hiwal Division with 24 med­als including 15 gold medals, five silver and four bronze medals emerged triumphant in the 1st HED Inter-Colle­giate Sports Championship that concluded here on Mon­day. The championship was organised under the aegis of Higher Education Depart­ment (HED) and with the col­laboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). As per other results, Faisalabad Division secured second with 31 med­als including 8 gold med­als, 17 silver and six bronze medals followed by Lahore Division with 31 medals in­cluding six gold medals, eight silver and 17 bronze med­als. The fourth position went to Sargodha with 16 medals (six gold medal, five silver and five bronze) followed by Gujranwala with 16 medals (five gold medals, seven sil­ver and four bronze), Multan with 18 medals (five gold, six silver and seven bronze), DG Khan with 6 medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze), Rawalpindi with 7 medals (one gold medal, one silver and five bronze) and Bahawalpur with four medals (one gold medal, one silver and two bronze medals). DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Monday congratulated all the players who won med­als in the championship. He said that Sports Board Punjab provided technical support and other facilities for the smooth conduct of the even

STAFF REPORT

