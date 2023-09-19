SC orders immediate release of prisoners on probation

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered immediate implementation of the rules on the release of prisoners on probation.

The SC ordered the federal and provincial governments to ensure the release of all persons eligible for probation and said the prime minister and chief ministers should ensure the implementation of the laws on in this regard.

The apex court said the prisoners would have all constitutional rights except freedom of movement.

Justice Athar Manullah issued a five-page decision and said serious violations of human rights were taking place in prisons across the country, due to the overcrowding of prisoners in prisons.

“Provision of constitutional rights has become impossible,” he observed.

The court declared the majority of the people suffering from lack of facilities in the jails were the poor and the state was not playing a role in providing cheap and quick justice for the poor people.