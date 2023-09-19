Security guards accused of assaulting PSIC regional director

SIALKOT - In an alarming incident, security guards allegedly subjected Zahid Safdar, the Regional Director of Punjab Small Industries Corporation, to violence during a routine visit to the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Sambarial. The incident was decried by industry leaders and prompted demands for immediate action against the culprits.
Asrar Ahmed, in-charge of Punjab Small Industry Corporation in Sambarial, reported that upon Zahid Safdar’s return from his scheduled visit, his vehicle was forcibly halted by security guards Amanat Ali and Umar. Ahmed alleged that during an aggressive search, the guards not only subjected Safdar to verbal abuse but also physically assaulted both him and his companion.
Industry figures, including Jahangir Bajwa, the Group Leader of the Surgical Association, and Hasan Yousaf, Chairman of the same association, vehemently condemned the incident. They called for swift action against those responsible for the attack.
Furthermore, Asif Sultan, the security guard in charge, was accused of issuing threats in connection with the complaint. Local law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the matter, registering a case (No. 1395/23) under sections 506, 186, 342, and 34 of the Penal Code.