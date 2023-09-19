Security guards accused of assaulting PSIC regional director

SIALKOT - In an alarming incident, security guards allegedly subjected Zahid Safdar, the Regional Director of Punjab Small Indus­tries Corporation, to violence during a routine visit to the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Sambarial. The incident was decried by industry leaders and prompted demands for immediate action against the culprits.

Asrar Ahmed, in-charge of Punjab Small Industry Corpo­ration in Sambarial, reported that upon Zahid Safdar’s re­turn from his scheduled visit, his vehicle was forcibly halted by security guards Amanat Ali and Umar. Ahmed alleged that during an aggressive search, the guards not only sub­jected Safdar to verbal abuse but also physically assaulted both him and his companion.

Industry figures, including Jahangir Bajwa, the Group Leader of the Surgical Association, and Hasan Yousaf, Chair­man of the same association, vehemently condemned the incident. They called for swift action against those respon­sible for the attack.

Furthermore, Asif Sultan, the security guard in charge, was accused of issuing threats in connection with the com­plaint. Local law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the matter, registering a case (No. 1395/23) under sec­tions 506, 186, 342, and 34 of the Penal Code.