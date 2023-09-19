Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security guards accused of assaulting PSIC regional director

Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -  In an alarming incident, security guards allegedly subjected Zahid Safdar, the Regional Director of Punjab Small Indus­tries Corporation, to violence during a routine visit to the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Sambarial. The incident was decried by industry leaders and prompted demands for immediate action against the culprits.

Asrar Ahmed, in-charge of Punjab Small Industry Corpo­ration in Sambarial, reported that upon Zahid Safdar’s re­turn from his scheduled visit, his vehicle was forcibly halted by security guards Amanat Ali and Umar. Ahmed alleged that during an aggressive search, the guards not only sub­jected Safdar to verbal abuse but also physically assaulted both him and his companion.

Industry figures, including Jahangir Bajwa, the Group Leader of the Surgical Association, and Hasan Yousaf, Chair­man of the same association, vehemently condemned the incident. They called for swift action against those respon­sible for the attack.

 Rupee maintains winning streak against dollar

Furthermore, Asif Sultan, the security guard in charge, was accused of issuing threats in connection with the com­plaint. Local law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the matter, registering a case (No. 1395/23) under sec­tions 506, 186, 342, and 34 of the Penal Code.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023