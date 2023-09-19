Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Seven-year-old girl raped, murdered by uncle

Web Desk
8:36 PM | September 19, 2023
Police resolved the mystery of a seven-year-old missing girl with the help of CCTV footages after arresting her uncle who allegedly subjected her to rape before murdering and later dumping her body in a drain in Ferozewala police area here on Tuesday night.

The victim identified as Breekha, 7, had been missing for some time, and, on the complaint of her parents, police had registered a case of her disappearance.

In the course of their investigation with the help of CCTV footages, police in the footages found the victim with her uncle who was interrogated.

During the grill, the man confessed to raping and killing his niece and later dumping her body in a drain.

Police started an operation to recover her body from the drain. 

The suspect had been living with his in-laws for many years.

