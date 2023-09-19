Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Shafiq, Sarfaraz tons keep Karachi Whites in command in QeAT

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Unbeaten centuries from Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz Ahmed placed Karachi Whites comfort­ably after the first innings on day three of round two of the ongoing QeAT 2023-2024. 

Karachi Whites as well as Lahore Whites both declare in­nings after posting scores over 400, in their games respectively. In the fifth match of the QeAT 2023-2024, only 10.3 overs were bowled on the second day after which play was called off owing to rain and the wet condi­tions of the ground. The side was 407-3, at the time of stumps. 

Saad Nasim declared the in­nings on the third day, without adding more runs to their over­night score as the play was not possible in the first session of day three due to a wet outfield. Rawalpindi had a steady start to their innings. A partnership of 107 runs between the openers placed them comfortably. 

Even after Hasan Raza got out, Abdul Faseeh and Ashfaq Ahmed remained steady on the crease, getting a century and a half-century respectively. Rawalpindi ended the day at 232-1. 

Meanwhile, in the seventh game of the ongoing QeAt be­tween Karachi Whites and Fais­alabad, veteran Asad Shafiq was joined on the crease by Sarfaraz Ahmed at the end of day two. Thereafter, Karachi started day three with their two most expe­rienced batters on the crease, as the scorecard read 203-5. 

Asad and Sarfaraz, who scored 108* and 128* respectively, took their side from 203 to 434. The brilliant 234-run stand between the two most experienced bat­ters of the side ensured that the side was considerably ahead of their opponents. Faisalabad bowlers had no luck on day three, as they could not get ei­ther of the two set batters out. 

Trailing by a mammoth 434, Faisalabad batters had a task ahead of them. Falling victim to the pressure of the scorecard, Faisalabad batters could not stick to the crease. They ended their day deep in trouble, at 63-6. 

Peshawar on the other hand ended the first day of the sixth game of the ongoing QeAT sea­son at 43-2 after batting 17 overs. The second day of play was called off due to rain and ground conditions. Thus, Pe­shawar started the third day at 43-2. Sahibzada Farhan-led side struggled to sustain a long partnership for most of the day. Eventually, 73 runs produced between Kamran Ghulam and Abbas Ali helped bring some relief. However, Mohammad Im­ran broke the partnership by re­moving Abbas. 

Kamran’s knock reeked of re­liability as his 117 runs helped Peshawar get to 263, before they were bowled out. Medium pacer Sirajuddin got a four-wicket haul to his name while Majid Ali bagged three wickets. Multan will begin their batting today. 

In the eighth game of QeAT, Lahore Blues began their day at 83-3, with Qasim Akram and Hussain Talat at the crease. While Hussain was removed shortly after, Qasim’s half-cen­tury helped his side’s cause. A half-century by Waqas Ahmed and a 49 by Junaid Ali further helped Imran Butt’s men to post 314 on the board, getting a lead of 174 runs.

