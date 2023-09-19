Sindh irrigation dept launches crackdown against water theft

KARACHI-On the instruction of Caretaker Provincial Irrigation Minister Ishwar Lal and Secretary Irrigation Niaz Ali Abbasi, Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh, is launching a crackdown against the Irrigation water theft through strict legal measures. The initiative is aimed at ensuring the equitable water distribution and to safeguard the rights of farmers/ growers. In a statement issued here on Monday, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Irrigation Ishwar Lal, to make this crackdown successful, requested the people to report unauthorised activities related to water theft. Sindh Irrigation Department has given WhatsApp Number: 0343-0887997, Emergency Hotline: 021-99211445, and Alternate Contact: 021-99211451.

In case people observe any unauthorised water withdrawals, tampering with water course outlets or other irrigation water regulating infrastructure, please report such illegal activities immediately on the given contact numbers, he said. He assured that the identity of the caller would be kept confidential, and people help would assist the department in curbing water theft and securing this valuable resource for equitable distribution among the rightful. He said that a media awareness campaign would also be launched on the issue through print and electronic media as well.