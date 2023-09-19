Successive governments trapped nation in IMF loans: Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi leader, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, asserted that successive governments, including the PDM, have trapped the nation in IMF loans.

He also emphasised that Jamaat-e-Islami's protest movement against the sharp rise in fuel and electricity prices, as well as inflation, continues nationwide.

The JI Karachi Amir pointed out that these loans were granted by corrupt leaders due to their incompetence and corruption. The working class paid a staggering Rs 264 billion in taxes while Rs 4 billion were contributed by the rich.

Furthermore, Hafiz Naeemur Rahman proposed that by also taxing the feudal class, it would be possible to reduce electricity and petrol prices by half.

Protests are currently underway at 15 locations, including Orangi Town, Water Pump Pakistan Highway, Korangi No 5, Korangi Highway, Quaidabad National Highway, etc.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also assured that ambulances will be given a clear path during the protests, with Jamaat-e-Islami youth workers facilitating their pass.