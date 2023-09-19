Suspect involved in killing woman during robbery arrested: Police

KARACHI-The District West Police on Monday announced to have arrested the accused who killed the woman during the incident at home. According to SSP West, the accused, on September 14th this year during a robbery in a house in Sector 13-F, had killed a woman by stabbing her with a sharp instrument and escaped after stealing cash. The case of the incident was registered in Orangi police station.

He could also be seen fleeing the spot in the CCTV footage. The SHO Orangi alongwith SIO Orangi acting on tip-off arrested accused Dilshad son of Khattab. Upon indication of arrested, the police recovered Rs1.5 million cash he robbed from the victim’s house. The arrested accused was the nephew of the deceased and he was aware of the presence of cash in the house. The accused has been handed over to the investigating authorities for further proceedings.