Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are separated

LOS ANGELES - Teyana Taylor and her husband, former professional basketball player Iman Shumpert, have split. The singer and actress shared the news Monday in a statement on Instagram. “AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!,” the caption reads on a photo of the estranged couple dressed as the “Wayne’s World” characters Wayne and Garth. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.” Taylor went on to write, “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.” “Most importantly we are family and in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” she said. “We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.” Taylor added, “The only reason I’m even sharing this part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand and it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all.” The pair documented their relationship and family life on VH1 series “Teyana and Iman,” as well as the E! series, “We Got Love Teyana & Iman.” They are the parents of two daughters, Iman “Junie” Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. Shumpert delivered Junie at home, arriving before they could make it to the hospital. In 2020, they announced that their second daughter had also been born at home.