Three hurt in Australian university campus stabbing

Agencies
September 19, 2023
International

SYDNEY-Three people have been wounded after a stabbing at an Australian university campus on Monday afternoon, police said.
Two 20-year-old women are in hospital, one in critical condition and one stable -- after the attack, which happened around 2.45 pm (0445 GMT) at the Australian National University in Canberra.
Both women were students at the university. Australian Capital Territory police said a 34-year-old man was also attacked and suffered minor injuries but did not need to go to hospital. A 24-year-old man has been arrested but has not yet been charged. Police said he was not believed to be a student at the university and “no specific motive for the incident has been identified”.

